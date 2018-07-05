Much needed rain perfect for Westlawn Race Day

FUN, FUN, FUN: Pat Connelly has a good look through all the prospective winners on Westlawn Black and Gold race day.

FUN, FUN, FUN: Pat Connelly has a good look through all the prospective winners on Westlawn Black and Gold race day. Adam Hourigan

DARK grey clouds filled the sky as far as the eye could see at the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day however locals welcomed the rain with open arms.

Punters and families alike didn't let the showers or the lack of sunshine rain on their parade, with the day running along smoothly.

And despite menacing clouds over the racecourse, for the most part, the rain stayed away.

Wearing a nifty black hat and with race guide in hand, Grafton personality Pat Connelly was one of the locals who didn't think the day was dampened by the rain one bit.

"We need this rain, we badly need this rain, so we are not whinging about that," he said.

Mr Connelly described the day as a fun time with people coming from far and wide to experience it.

He said it's great for punters or people who just want to come out and see the horses and families.

"Today is an example of what someone can experience for no charge," he said.

"It's a great idea."

In the grandstand during one of the races he was standing near a "little fella" and his family. When he spoke to the family, Mr Connolly asked the boy to guess a number between one and 10.

He said the boy then chose the number nine.

"His number didn't win but he did enjoy it. He came up to me after and thanked me in the end," he said. "It's just fun, it's fun."

Mr Connelly said everyone should come and enjoy the July Carnival.

"You know everyone is friendly, well basically they are, unless they are losing money then they may not," he said jokingly.

"Everyone has a smile on their face."

He said he found South Grafton Cup Day to be the best because it was not as busy, with Cup Day a "hectic" day.

"It's a big time of the year with the whole carnival bringing in the crowds."