Muller masters return to field as Ghosts shut-out Orara

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have proven they remain the benchmark of the Group 2 first grade competition after the side completed its third defensive shut-out of the season finishing 36-0 winners over Orara Valley Axemen.

Up against former club coach Col Speed, the Ghosts defensive line refused to budge despite repeat sets of six on their own line in Round 9 action on Sunday.

Ghosts' captain-coach Danny Wicks praised the efforts of returning second rower Matt Muller who punched out 80 minutes of football despite missing the past month with a calf tear.

"At this stage we are really priding ourselves on what the oppositions score is, and not so much ours,” Wicks said. "I think they attacked our tryline for about eight consecutive sets but we refused to crack.

"As the playing group itself the boys played really good footy, they had cool heads when they needed it and everyone was putting in their one-percenters.

Grafton was missing explosive centre Dylan Collett and exciting young winger Cody Hartmann but they were more than accounted for as Carlton Elliott made his return to the starting side and Joel Moss moved back to the wing for Muller.

"It doesn't matter who it is coming into the first grade side, the blokes coming in don't want to let the other blokes down,” Wicks said. "As long as you keep turning up for each other, you are going to win games.”

Only one moment in the clash truly disappointed the Grafton leader and it came after the full-time siren when the Orara Valley announcer referred to the Ghosts as the "cheque book club”.

The remark was a slap in the face for Wicks, who returned to his junior club this year after several years in the NRL system.

"Only Clint Greenshields, who is my best mate that came to the club to play with me, and Adam Slater aren't Ghosties juniors,” he said.

"It isn't a case of 'there is something in the water at Grafton', our success is from blokes like Warwick Brown and Shaun Davison putting in the effort with our junior ranks.

"There is no coincidence that the Ghosts are reaping the benefits after years of hard work in schools and on junior league grounds. The Rebels are another case of a team that cares for its juniors reaping the rewards in the top grade.”

SCORELINE: GRAFTON GHOSTS 36 (Mitch Lollback 2, Riley Law 2, Mitch Gorman, K Williams tries; Todd Cameron 6 goals) def ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 0