Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Crime

Mullet trawlers destroyed in 'suspicious' Coast fires

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jun 2019 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO mullet trawlers anchored in waist deep water on the Sunshine Coast have been destroyed by fire overnight.

Police say they are investigating the two suspicious fires at Boreen Point, near Noosa.

Around 1.30am, the two 5m trawlers just 20 metres from the shore and 60 metres apart were destroyed by fire.

The distance between the vessels indicates the fires were independent of each other.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations continue.

Anyone in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
boreen point crime editors picks fishing mullet sunshine coast trawlers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    HARROWING: Witness recalls tragic scene

    premium_icon HARROWING: Witness recalls tragic scene

    News 'You couldn't see the third car ... I didn't realise how serious it was'

    How many lives can you save in 10 mins?

    How many lives can you save in 10 mins?

    News Holly Butcher's message continues to save lives

    Is relief for our farmers on the way?

    premium_icon Is relief for our farmers on the way?

    Politics Good news for families struggling with financial burden of drought

    Memories of DEX in a different era

    premium_icon Memories of DEX in a different era

    News Former crew reflect on the good, and the bad, of life on the job