Mullins magic keeps Harwood in touch as leaders hit snag

Harwood's Tom Mullins had a day to remember on Saturday with 55 runs and four wickets to his name against Lawrence at Harwood Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE :Harwood have moved within touching distance of Maclean United after a hard-fought win over Lawrence at Harwood Oval on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Tom Mullins put in an outstanding performance, notching 55 runs and taking four wickets in the six-wicket win against the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition’s bottom-of-the-table side.

Lawrence batted first and put up a reasonable 133-run total off the back of patient displays by Travis Anderson (43), Luke Ensbey (32) and Matiss Thiering (23) but the Harwood bowling attack made short work of the tail thanks to some brilliance by Mullins (4 wickets for 12 runs off 4 overs) and Troy McFarlane (4 for 24 off 3.1).

In reply, in-form Harwood batsman Evan Lewis (4) and fellow opener Sean McFarlane (14) struggled against the tricky bowling of Kye Watterson (1 for 25 off 4) and Brodie Davis (2 for 40 off 8).

But the home side weren’t going to let their heads drop and Mullins was the man to steady the ship as he forged a potent partnership with Matthew Young (24).

Davis gave Lawrence some respite with a sharp caught and bowled to dismiss Mullins but Harwood’s middle order then batted resolutely to seal the win with six wickets and 13.3 overs to spare.

Lawrence will be pleased to have posted their highest score since their 163-run total against Iluka in round three while Harwood will be looking to keep the pressure on Maclean United at the top with just four rounds before finals in March.