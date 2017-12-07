Multi-instrumentalist brings world tour to Grafton

AFTER headlining the Uprising Festival in Fiji last weekend, as well as headlining some huge festivals in India and Nepal last month, Jay Hoad is bringing his incredible show to Grafton this weekend as part of his 2017 world tour.

The Village Green show will be one of a handful in NSW before Hoad heads back overseas to continue his tour in Bali, Fiji and Thailand next year.

"It always blows my mind how much the NSW fans go off at the shows, especially with the heavier tracks on the cricket bat guitar and shovel guitar - they just love it here,” he said.

"I'm so excited to be back in Australia, and especially excited to be back in this region, I absolutely love the vibe of this area.

"And right now I'm feeling so excited and inspired after spending the last six weeks performing and studying Eastern music with some of India and Nepal's most well- known artists”

Fijian-born multi instrumentalist Hoad has spent the past decade touring all over the planet, presenting a unique show that delves into his extensive range of 17-plus instruments on stage.

"My favourites to play are my cricket bat guitar and the steam punk model,” he said.

"They are made from car parts, shovels, kitchen sinks, etc and sound incredible.”

Despite the potential for excess baggage the musician has this year alone clocked up 210 shows across seven countries.

"We just love to bring the show to locations that don't really have touring artists too often, and this year's tour features so many weird and wonderful instruments that it really gives the fans a chance and to hear and see something cool, new and unique,” Hoad said.

"I'm very excited about this year's tour, so many cool locations and festivals on the various legs, and looking forward to bringing the new tunes and instru- ments to the fans around Australia and beyond.”

During his career Hoad has performed at WOMAD, Bob Marley Music Fest (US), Earth Frequency Festival (Australia), Musikfest (US), Saarang World Culture Festival (India), Spirit Festival (Indonesia), Pt Fairy Folk Festival (Australia), Big Day Out (Australia) and many others.

Last year Hoad was awarded the prestigious ARBA Blues and Roots Album of the Year, so this year spent most of his time touring the show through as many regional towns as possible, weaving around the entire coast of Australia.

With full-house concerts in every state, and rave reviews at the recent Rip Curl Surf Pro in Margaret River, Hoad's show is one you won't want to miss.