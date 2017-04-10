Multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale closes highway

TRAFFIC is moving slowly on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale following a second multi-vehicle crash in 24 hours.

The northbound lane was close for about half an hour this afternoon due to the crash on the bridge over the Coldstream River.

All northbound lanes have now reopened, but traffic is still very heavy in both directions, especially northbound.

Motorists should continue to allow additional travel time and expect delays as traffic returns to normal.

Emergency services remain in the area, so motorists are advised to exercise caution as well.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.