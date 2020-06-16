Multinational funeral home development for Clarence

The floor plan of a proposed funeral home development at 68-72 River St, Maclean.

The floor plan of a proposed funeral home development at 68-72 River St, Maclean.

A MULTINATIONAL funeral home business has given notice of plans to expand its presence in the Clarence Valley.

InvoCare Ltd, which operates more than 290 funeral homes around Australia, has lodged a development application with Clarence Valley Council to establish a funeral home at 68-72 River St, Maclean.

The DA comes before the council’s environment, planning and community committee this afternoon in Grafton.

It comes just weeks after Lower Clarence business Riverview Funerals was successful with its offer to buy the Maclean Services Club site for $1.3 million.

InvoCare also lists Grafton and District Funerals and Clarence Valley Funerals among its Australian businesses.

The owner of Riverview Funerals, Hope Bennett, said people needed to be aware of the complex company structure behind the proposed new arrival in Maclean.

“For some time now we have known Simplicity Funerals were planning on setting up a funeral home in Maclean,” she said.

“Simplicity Funerals is one of the many brands of funeral homes owned by the multi-million-dollar international company InvoCare who list the Macquarie Bank as an extremely large shareholder.

“InvoCare own many funeral homes under varying names, including Grafton and District Funerals and Clarence Valley Funerals.”

She said a local, independent funeral home employed local people and kept money in the community.

“We are not informed or bound by large company rules and are well known for being more flexible and better equipped to respond to ­individual needs, allowing much more freedom to provide a highly personal, compassionate and professional service at a fair price and are available to meet with families seven days a week,” Mrs Bennett said.

The DA for what used to be Causley Fresh fruit and vegetable market proposes to develop the building into a funeral home capable of providing funeral and other memorial services, including a chapel with seating for up to 58 people.

The DA proposes demolition of internal walls and a section of external wall to ­create a cool room, the chapel and reflection room, a lobby, preparation room and a kitchen.

The parking area would be reconfigured to accommodate 16 parking spaces.

InvoCare said the conducting of funerals would be during operating hours from 9am–5pm, Monday to Friday with the option of booking funerals on Saturdays and Sundays.

The company said there would not be a mortuary service provided on the site. The cool room would be used for overnight storage prior to a funeral service.

Council officers have recommended approval of the development, but the DA received 10 submissions from objectors during the exhibition period.

The key objection was the impact on parking in the area for funeral services potentially attracting hundreds of mourners.

InvoCare didn’t respond to requests to comment on the DA.