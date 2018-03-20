Multiple awards for Grafton real estate agency

ELDERS Real Estate Grafton took out 14 awards including being named in the top 10 offices nationwide at the Northern NSW/Queensland Annual Elders awards.

Elders Grafton director and sales manager Kylie Pearson represented the team at the gala event on Saturday, March 10 at the Rainbow Room, Cloudland in the heart of the Fortitude Valley.

"Considering our town has suffered a huge lack of sales stock over the past couple of years, this result could not have been achieved without our entire sales team of agents and support working at 100 per cent,” Ms Pearson said.

"The team has never been stronger which is reflected in the fact all senior salespersons in the company were well recognised as leaders in their field,” Ms Pearson said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There were eight awards spread among the sales team with Ms Pearson taking out No.2 Principal for settled sales, Dave Dart in the top 5 and Terry Deefholts top 10 sales agents for both gross commission and settled sales. The agents were awarded with the highest accolade of Elite Status for 2017.

The property management division won awards for number of lettings, number of new managements and acknowledgement of being the second largest property management office in the group.

Ms Pearson said the heart of any great real estate business was the rent roll and was proud of the property managers who always worked at capacity.

"These ladies are our greatest asset and have organically grown our rent roll at a steady rate over the last 18 months,” Ms Pearson said.

Elders Grafton Principal Kylie Pearson after receiving 1 of 14 Awards on behalf of the Elders Grafton office at the Elders Real Estate QLD/NT Awards 2018 on March 10, 2018 at Cloudland, Brisbane, Queensland. Credit: Jon W / Event Photos Australia Jon W

Ms Pearson said the secret to their success was the culture of the team.

"We train together, we work together, laugh together and at times have even cried together.

"When staff are well considered and well trained they can give their clients their best. Happy clients create referral business and that's the platform Elders Grafton is built on.”