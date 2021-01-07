Multiple car smash causes lengthy delays

A multiple car accident on the Pacific Highway in wet conditions. Photo by Frank Redward.

A multiple car pile up caused delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area earlier today.

The incident took place on the Pacific Highway across from Park Beach Plaza at about 11am this morning (January 7).

It is understood five cars were involved.

Elyce Banks posted about it on Facebook saying she was almost caught up in it.

"Put your bloody hazards on," she urged drivers.

Traffic was banked up between The Big Banana and the town centre.

With rain steadily falling motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions.

There are also delays further north on the Pacific Highway, just south of Diggers Beach Road, following a two-car accident just after noon.

Transport for NSW is urging drivers to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time.

Authorities are also attempting to get to a serious accident at Clouds Creek.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked on a primary mission to a motor vehicle accident on the Armidale Road between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

Higher than average rainfall predicted for the month has prompted the Coffs Harbour SES to set up a roster-based Incident Command Centre.

It is now in operation 24-hours, seven-days-a-week to ensure an incident controller is ready to respond any time of the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers today, becoming less likely this afternoon and evening.

Friday should see between 2 and 10 mm with rain easing into Saturday.