Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue helicopter in action
The Westpac Rescue helicopter in action
Health

Multiple emergencies for chopper rescue service

Adam Hourigan
13th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew from Grafton Base Hospital for medical emergencies twice on the weekend.

The chopper also made an aborted mission to the tragic scene of a fatal shark attack at a Minnie Water beach on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier that day, an 80-year-old woman suffering a serious medical condition was flown from Grafton at 11.30am to Gold Coast University Hospital.

On Sunday at 9.20am, the chopper was again called to Grafton Base Hospital to take a 65-year-old male who required specialist treatment at the Gold Coast hospital.

RELATED: 15yo placed on life support after Modenville crash

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning another chopper was called to Coffs Harbour Hospital for an urgent flight to John Hunter Hospital. The 66-year-old male flown to the Newcastle hospital in a serious condition from a serious cardiac condition.

It was the third trip for the week for the chopper to the Coffs Harbour region after having flown a woman who was impaled after a bicycle fall onto mangroves to John Hunter Hospital on Thursday.

The first call-out was for an eight-year-old boy who had suffered serious head injuries in a collision with another motorcycle on Wednesday.

He was flown to Brisbane Children’s Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition on his arrival last week.

gold coast university hospital grafton base hospital john hunter hospital medical medical emergency westpac rescue chopper
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        premium_icon Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        News 'That young man didn't die alone on the beach. If the family can take anything from it, I hope that they can find some peace in knowing that.'

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown

        Daily Catch-up: July 13, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 13, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        Yamba Lions Club eager to get back on track

        premium_icon Yamba Lions Club eager to get back on track

        News 'We can't wait to see the faces of the children when both of these items are up and...