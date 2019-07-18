Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
News

Multiple injuries reported in train crossing crash

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

More Stories

crash motoring traffic

Top Stories

    Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    premium_icon Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    News The proposed asphalt plant is less than 1km from homes, causing concern about "toxic fumes”

    HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    premium_icon HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    Breaking The daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns appeals for information

    Do you recognise this vehicle?

    Do you recognise this vehicle?

    Crime The vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the incident.