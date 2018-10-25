Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are rushing to thew scene. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Emergency services are rushing to thew scene. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Students stabbed with syringe in school attack

25th Oct 2018 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE

SEVEN teenagers have been stabbed with a syringe in a wild brawl at Plumpton High School in Sydney's west this morning.

Ambulance and police were called to the high school just before midday today after reports of a stabbing.

Four ambulance crews were immediately sent to the school at Hyatts and Bottles Rd where they found a number of students had suffered injuries to their hands and legs believed to have been inflicted by a syringe.

It's expected all the victims will have to undergo immediate blood tests for screening for any possible diseases transmitted from the needle.

"Three crews are still on the scene accessing the patients," an Ambulance Service Spokesman said.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY crews are rushing to Sydneys west to disturbing reports of multiple people being stabbed with a needle.

Initial reports suggest two or three people are believed to have been stabbed at Plumpton.

More to come

crime editors picks needle school stabbing sydney syringe violence

Top Stories

    We're getting short-changed in the country: Cansdell

    We're getting short-changed in the country: Cansdell

    Politics "Fight for local communities” - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate said money should be coming from State government over health

    Police searching for break-in suspect

    Police searching for break-in suspect

    Crime GALLERY: Do you recognise this man?

    PHOTOS: Rare cloud phenomenon rolls into Valley

    PHOTOS: Rare cloud phenomenon rolls into Valley

    News Rare cloud sighted in Clarence Valley

    Didgeridoo player's royal meeting with Prince Harry

    Didgeridoo player's royal meeting with Prince Harry

    News From playing at shopping centres to playing for the royals

    • 25th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners