Toxic shopping complex fire broke out in storeroom

Firefighters on the scene of the fire that has left a number of Park Beach HomeBase businesses closed this morning. Frank Redward

UPDATE: A HANDFUL of business owners at Park Beach HomeBase have this morning faced the devastating realisation that their businesses may be closed for some time following last night's fire.

Police are this morning investigating the cause of the blaze, which saw three businesses directly impacted, however a row of commercial premises remain closed this morning due to the investigation and smoke and water damage to the shared complex and its roof.

Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Tony Lenthall said at the height of the blaze numerous triple-o calls were made on Thursday around 9.30pm.

"When fire crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the roof in various locations, which raised concerns for us that the fire had spread between buildings," Inspt. Lenthall said.

"Firefighters made entry into a number of businesses to locate the seat of the fire.

"The fire was found to be burning inside a back workshop room at Battery World. Flames hadn't spread to adjoining businesses but adjoining stores have sustained smoke and water damage.

"It didn't take long to extinguish the fire and to confirm flames hadn't spread through the roof firefighters took off roofing irons or roofing sheets to inspect the roof cavity.

"Any fire is quite toxic, but this one was particularly so given the large amount of batteries inside the building."

Coffs Harbour's aerial pumper was used to fight the fire from above as firefighters on the ground ensured the blaze was contained and wouldn't be able to spread.

Police are this morning investigating the seat of the fire with the assistance of fire crews to determine the point of origin.

