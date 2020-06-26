Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

EMERGENCY services have been called to a structure fire at Wooloweyah this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred at 116 Lakes Boulevard just after 2pm. Yamba Fire & Rescue were first on scene to find one residence fully alight with a second property catching fire.

Maclean Fire & Rescue, Wooloweyah, Gulmarrad and Woodford Island RFS were also in attendance to assist with containing the blaze.

"This is a fairly significant incident," Clarence Valley RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts said. It's understood the street has been blocked.

While it's not yet known if anyone was injured while the incident unfolded, Mr Watts confirmed no one was inside either house.