Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Jun 2020 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to a structure fire at Wooloweyah this afternoon.   

The incident is believed to have occurred at 116 Lakes Boulevard just after 2pm. Yamba Fire & Rescue were first on scene to find one residence fully alight with a second property catching fire.  

Maclean Fire & Rescue, Wooloweyah, Gulmarrad and Woodford Island RFS were also in attendance to assist with containing the blaze.  

Emergency services have been called to a structure fire at Wooloweyah this afternoon.
Emergency services have been called to a structure fire at Wooloweyah this afternoon.

"This is a fairly significant incident," Clarence Valley RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts said.  It's understood the street has been blocked.    

While it's not yet known if anyone was injured while the incident unfolded, Mr Watts confirmed no one was inside either house.   

clarence fires fire rfs wooloweyah
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        premium_icon FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        People and Places More than 70 images in a retrospective of Adam Hourigan’s photos from last decade that have adorned newspaper

        Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

        premium_icon Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

        AFL It’s been a long wait, but AFL is raring to go after the longest pre-season they’ve...

        • 26th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
        DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        News Find out what weird and wonderful things were happening in the Clarence 50 years...

        CLARENCE ROUNDUP: Community news and headlines

        premium_icon CLARENCE ROUNDUP: Community news and headlines

        News Catch up with all the latest from the Clarence Valley’s community groups right...