Mum, 32, admits sex with boy, 14

A woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy today claimed "he definitely didn't tell me he was in Year 9".

Teah Vincent, a mother-of-three, told Gloucester Crown Court in the UK, the pair had sex but she didn't know how old he was, The Sun reports.

The 32-year-old allegedly invited the boy and his friend to her home in Woolaston, southwest England, after seeing them playing football nearby.

She told the jury: "I'm sure he told me he was 16 and I felt he looked much older. It didn't occur to me that he might be underage."

"He definitely didn't tell me he was in year nine, or that he was only 14, before we had sex."

The prosecution alleges she invited the boy to her bedroom then stripped off and initiated sex with him.

"I don't deny we had sex. I didn't force him. He happily responded on his own accord," Ms Vincent told the jury on Wednesday.

She said that she had not seen the alleged victim before that afternoon, but she did know a 21-year-old man who was a friend of the boy's.

The mum said that she believed the boy and a friend were playing football near her house because they were "interested" in being with her. She didn't think there was a sexual motive, more of a friendship, she said.

'HE DIDN'T TELL ME'

She said that when the boys came round she didn't offer them alcohol, just water.

On Tuesday, the jury was told she enticed them in by offering a glass of water.

"The boy had a strong feeling that the situation was not right," prosecutor Christopher Smyth said.

"He knew he was underage and that there was a big age gap between them - she was more than twice his age."'

She told the court that after she had sex with the boy, "There was a discussion about school and I realised he was not in the sixth form and it was only then I realised his actual age. I think he panicked when he revealed his age being 14.

"I'm angry with myself and I am angry with them for lying about their ages. If I had known the truth at the time I wouldn't be here in court now."

A female friend of the boys said the victim had been an "absolute idiot" and she advised him to tell his parents, the jury heard.

Ms Vincent has pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with the boy on October 21, 2018, knowing that he was under the age of 16 at the time.

The trial continues.

