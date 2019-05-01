Menu
The court heard that Karina Fatima Sbaraini suffers from “significant mental health issues”.
Crime

Mum accused of stabbing teacher with scissors

by Luke Mortimer
1st May 2019 12:37 PM
A MUM who allegedly attacked a popular teacher with scissors at a Byron Bay school, sparking a lockdown, has been refused bail and will remain behind bars.

Karina Fatima Sbaraini, 31, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday over videolink.

She was in police custody following her arrest and her lawyer applied for bail.

Sbaraini, a Brazilian immigrant with permanent residency in Australia, has a history of assaulting people, the court was told.

The prosecution opposed release on bail and said Sbaraini suffered from "significant mental health issues" and was unmedicated.

Teacher Zane Vockler was "lucky to be alive" after the attack, a prosecutor said.

Karina Fatima Sbaraini appeared in Tweed Heads local court today.
NSW Police were called to Byron Bay Public School on Kingsley Street about 7am on Tuesday.

Sbaraini was speaking to Mr Vockler, 28, on the premises before she attacked him with a pair of scissors and fled the school, police allege.

Mr Vockler suffered cuts across his face and body, described as serious defensive wounds, and he was taken to Tweed Hospital in a stable condition, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The school was placed into lockdown for several hours and a crime scene was established.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District arrested Sbaraini at a home on Beach Side Drive at Suffolk Park about 10.30am on Tuesday, following inquiries.

She was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering a property without a lawful excuse.

Zane Vockler has been described as a popular teacher.
The NSW Department of Education confirmed that an incident had taken place involving a staff member at the school.

"Strict security measures were taken until police confirmed it was safe for the school to operate as normal," the spokesman said.

"Counselling has been made available to staff and students."

Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, who live in Byron Bay, visited the school on Tuesday to help in the cafeteria.

In court, Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy issued a suppression order prohibiting identification of Sbaraini's son and the boy's father.

Sbaraini appeared in a blue sleeveless tracksuit and stared at the camera throughout most of the mention.

Mr Dunlevy adjourned the case to June 27 at Byron Bay Local Court.

Sbaraini asked Mr Dunlevy if she could speak, but he ignored that request.

