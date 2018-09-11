Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Mum arrested after son stabbed to death

11th Sep 2018 9:55 AM

A MOTHER has been arrested after her son was stabbed to death on the New South Wales South Coast.

A 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest when police arrived at a home at Sanctuary Pont about 9.20pm last night.

Emergency services attempted to rescue the and loaded him into an ambulance but he died on the way to hospital.

A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.
A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.

NSW Police announced this morning that 66-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

She was taken to Nowra Police Station, where she was speaking with detectives.

arrest coast crime death new south whales police

Top Stories

    Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    premium_icon Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    Politics SHOOTERS, Farmers and Fishers' party candidate Steve Cansdell claims government is on the nose after losing touch in regional areas

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    Crime Regions sees 58.1 per cent spike in fraud over past two years

    LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton's latest acquisition brings a proud pedigree to club.

    Local Partners