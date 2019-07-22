Mum ‘beheaded’ with boy, 4, in house

WARNING: Graphic

A woman remains in hospital after she allegedly decapitated her mum with several knives before dropping the 57-year-old's head out the front of a neighbour's home in Sydney's northwest.

9News reported that after police arrived the daughter stood calmly in the driveway covered in blood. And police wrapped her hands in plastic to preserve forensic evidence.

Jessica Camilleri, 25, faced Parramatta Bail Court charged with murder after she allegedly attacked her mum Rita in the kitchen of their St Clair home late on Saturday night.

Ms Camilleri did not apply for bail, with her lawyer telling the court she had significant health issues.

She was assessed in hospital on Sunday ahead of her next court appearance in Penrith, likely later this week, The Australian said.

Jessica Camilleri has been charged with murder.

Magistrate Michael Price made an order for her to be assessed in hospital before her next court appearance.

The 25-year-old, who appeared via video link, told the court she was injured in the incident and was unable to wash herself properly to "get all the blood off" because she couldn't move her fingers properly.

She told the magistrate she had a number of conditions including border autism, bipolar disorder and anxiety and asked to be taken to a hospital where she could receive treatment.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden previously alleged the mother and daughter had been arguing before it turned violent with neighbours raising the alarm.

A four-year-old boy - who was in the house and reported to be Rita Camilleri's grandson whom she was babysitting at the time - was treated at Westmead Children's Hospital for a minor head injury.

"He is being cared for by his family and getting medical support during the course of the day. The family is distraught as to what has taken place," Det Supt McFadden said.

Meanwhile, neighbours on Sunday were shocked, with one man telling ABC News: "it's terrifying to know that you live so close".

Police say they were aware of the family, but what unfolded on Saturday night was "not foreseeable".

"It is a very difficult, challenging, confronting investigation," Det Supt McFadden said.

Strike Force Comeroy has been set up to investigate the incident and officers at the scene have been offered professional help.

It's alleged the 25-year-old used a "number of knives" to kill her mother and cut off her head - before dropping it on the footpath outside their family home just after 11.30pm last night.

Support is being provided to the first responders who witnessed the horrific scene with police describing it as "as bad as it gets".

Police allege Rita was killed by her daughter in the kitchen of their family's St Clair home, where they both lived, before the 25-year-old carried her head two houses down the road.

Rita Camilleri was killed last night. Picture: Facebook

The scene in St Clair this morning where a woman dropped a decapitated head on the footpath overnight. Police Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden speaking to media at St Mary's Police Station. Picture: David Swift.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Nepean Police Area Commander Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said "this is up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have had to face".

Police rushed to the St Clair Ave home just after 11.30pm on Saturday night to reports of two women arguing.

Strike Force Comeroy has been formed to investigate the suspected DV-murder of a 57yo woman at St Clair overnight. Her 25yo daughter is in custody. https://t.co/JIvzrytLoH — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 20, 2019

Mr McFadden said the information they received from neighbours was "quite specific".

News.com.au understands neighbours started to rush to the aid of the mother after hearing the "violent argument" but were instead confronted by the 57-year-old's head on the footpath.

Rita Camelleri was found deceased at her St Clair home last night.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the mum's head and later found the rest of her dismembered body inside the kitchen of their St Clair Ave home.

Mr McFadden said the mum had suffered "extensive injuries".

"We understand at this stage that a number of knives were used during the course of the incident. I am not able to specify what kind of knives they were at this stage. They both reside at the home together," he said.

The woman's 25-year-old daughter was arrested in the front yard of a neighbour's home.

Mr McFadden commended the professionalism of police.

Police Forensics pictured at the crime scene. Picture: David Swift.

Mr McFadden said the 25-year-old was known to police but "there was no information that this situation in the family home was likely to occur".

"The family is distraught as to what has taken place," he said.

Dozens of police officers have been canvassing the scene. Picture: David Swift.

A knife was seized for forensic examination and several crime scenes were established inside the home, police said.

Detectives have established a strike force to further investigate the incident.

The footpath outside the St Clair home. Picture: David Swift.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact LifeLine on 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call triple-0.