Police tape. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
Crime

Mum charged over alleged child murder

15th Aug 2019 2:11 AM

A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a child in the NSW Central West area earlier this month.

About 7.30pm on Thursday 1 August 2019, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, Orange, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital and admitted for further treatment.

Following investigations, she was released from hospital and taken to Orange Police Station about 12pm yesterday.

The woman was charged with murder.

She was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court today.

