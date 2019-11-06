Menu
Two children were rushed to hospital in August after suspected drug overdoses in Bidwill, NSW.
Crime

Mum charged over suspected overdoses

by Megan Palin
6th Nov 2019 6:43 AM

A woman has been charged after her two little girls were allegedly drugged to the point of unconsciousness in their western Sydney home.

The 26-year-old mother will appear in Mount Druitt Local Court today charged with abandoning/exposing a child under seven causing danger of death, and neglecting a child or young person in her care.

According to police, emergency services were called to a house at Bidwill around 3.55pm, where they located two unresponsive girls, aged one and three, on August 8 this year.

The children were believed to have suffered drug overdoses and were rushed to Randwick hospital, both in serious conditions. The following day they were transferred to Mount Druitt Hospital and have since been released.

 

Emergency services attended the scene on August 8, 2019.
Officers from Mt Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said in a statement.

"On September 6, a 26-year-old woman attended Mt Druitt Police Station where she was arrested and charged," the statement continued.

"The Bidwill woman was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice (and) a child-at-risk notification form was completed."

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

        • 6th Nov 2019 6:49 AM