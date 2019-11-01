Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Makavelii Leoni died in September last year. Picture: Facebook.
Makavelii Leoni died in September last year. Picture: Facebook.
Crime

Mum charged over toddler’s death

by Peter Michael
1st Nov 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have today charged young mother Lina Marie Daley with the torture and manslaughter of her 13-month-old toddler in Cairns last year.

Baby Makavelii had stopped breathing, gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive when paramedics were called to a White Rock house about 9am on September 24 last year.

Makavelii Leone.
Makavelii Leone.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with drug trafficking, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and utensil used for dangerous drugs.

She was arrested today by detectives from Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

She is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrate Court later today.

The boy’s mother Lina Daley.
The boy’s mother Lina Daley.

More Stories

charges crime editors picks manslaughter police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close this Sunday

        Business After 30 years of giving Grafton good consistent food, John will close the doors this weekend

        VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        premium_icon VIDEO: Teen hospitalised following vicious assault

        Crime A teenage girl has suffered a brain injury in an assault

        Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        premium_icon Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

        Whats On Sound check is done and Memorial Park is ready to rock

        Denise's turn to sit back at Jacaranda and enjoy the ride

        premium_icon Denise's turn to sit back at Jacaranda and enjoy the ride

        News Life member and long time driver hands over they keys

        • 1st Nov 2019 3:31 PM