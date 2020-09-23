Menu
A mum who was found with a $500 stash of ice in her bra told police the drugs were bought for a friend.
Crime

Mum claims ice stashed in bra was for a friend

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
23rd Sep 2020 6:01 PM
A Townsville mum who was found with a $500 stash of ice in her bra told police the drugs were bought for a friend.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court today on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and driving over the general, but not middle alcohol limit.

Police took up with Pilgrim after they noticed her car was pulled over at Douglas on November 6, 2019.

Prosecutor Tim Madsen said officers searched her car after they formed reasonable suspicion there may be drugs inside.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.

He said officers found about 1.16g of meth "secreted" in her bra.

On May 13, this year, Pilgrim parked her car outside the Kirwan Police Station about 1.50am.

She was breath tested and returned a positive result of 0.07 per cent BAC.

Mr Madsen said Pilgrim had previous drug offences on her history for which she was not convicted and submitted her offending warranted a conviction.

Defence lawyer Nick Douglas said Pilgrim was a trained, but not accredited, masseuse who received a disability pension.

He said she had an "unfortunate upbringing" and had struggled with her mental health.

He said she had almost finished a course with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Service.

Lynette Pilgrim, 60, faced the Townsville Magistrates Court after she was found with ice hidden in her bra.

Mr Douglas asked Magistrate Ross Mack to not record a conviction against Pilgrim.

He said recording a conviction could stop her gaining work contacts and may impact her relationship with a man living overseas in America.

Magistrate Mack fined her a total of $1100 and disqualified her from driving for two months.

Convictions were recorded.

 

