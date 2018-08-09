Mum confronts son's 'bullies' and assaults teenage girl

A MOTHER who confronted her son's alleged bullies at a skate park landed in court for assaulting a teenage girl.

The 41-year-old from Pialba who has no criminal history and works at a respected local organisation, fronted Hervey Bay District Court last week.

She pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard her son was involved in an altercation with a group at a grocery store on December 30 last year.

Afterwards, the woman stopped at a skate park where the group was hanging out to speak to them herself.

Despite being told to "go away" by the youngsters, the woman became involved in a verbal argument with them.

She then pushed the victim, a 16-year-old girl, on the throat, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The girl later told her mother about the incident and police were notified.

"You intervened and it was inappropriate," Judge Julie Ryrie told the woman.

"To lay a hand on a 16-year old is obviously clearly inappropriate.

"You are far more mature than the 16-year-old you confronted."

The woman, who looked embarrassed during the court proceeding, was ordered to pay $1500 to the girl she pushed. No conviction was recorded.

The woman, who the Chronicle chose not to name in this article, took the opportunity to tell the judge herself that she was not well at the time of the incident.

Judge Ryrie said she should have used "common sense" and stayed away from the group.

"You've had some hard cards dealt, but don't act out and become angry towards others," she said.