Mum delivers own baby on side of the road

A CASINO mum literally stopped traffic by delivering her own baby on the side of a Lismore road.

Little Heidi Turner didn't quite make it to the hospital, instead she came into the world in front of Perkins Caravans on Union St in South Lismore last Friday.

Earlier that afternoon, mum Kira Turner began having early labour pains at home, and being her sixth baby she "intuitively knew the baby would be coming soon".

"My husband Matt began driving us towards Lismore hospital, but two lots of highway roadworks held us up," The 31-year-old said.

"We were sitting still in the second lot of roadworks and I said 'I feel like I might need to push soon'.

"I was really struggling to sit down at that stage."

The couple finally arrived in Lismore but by the second roundabout Mrs Turner felt she had "bulging waters" and told Matt to pull over.

"I had a towel with me just in case, so I threw that on the ground and got on my hands and knees," she said.

"It was out in the open ... a lady eventually came and held another towel up for privacy.

"It was peak hour so the cars were moving a car space at a time.

"My husband told me a young lady had pulled over in a black car and once she saw what was happening she jumped back in the car and took off."

Then, in a matter of minutes, Mrs Turner delivered baby Heidi herself at 3.04pm - after a 30-minute active labour.

"My waters broke and her head came out," she said.

"I reached down and guided her head out and the rest of her body came out onto the towel.

"I told my husband, he was on 000 repeating everything to them.

"Heidi was pink and crying. I was so excited to meet her because she was three days overdue."

She said the birth was not stressful in the slightest.

"I just tried to trust in my body and what it's meant to do and stay calm," she said.

"I only would've been concerned if the cord was wrapped around her neck or something, because my last two babies needed a bit of resus when they were born."

Shortly after delivery, the ambulance arrived and transferred mother and baby to hospital with the cord still attached.

Heidi, who weighed in at 8lb 4oz is a baby sister to Michael, 10, Izaiah, 9, Ada, 7, Orlando, 4, and Edith, 2.

Each of Mrs Turner's births had been quicker than the last.

"My first one (was) 18.5 hours and went down to four hours for the second ... then the third was two-and-a-half hours, the fourth child was an hour and 40 (minutes) and the fifth was 40 minutes," she said.

The family is calling Heidi's birth the "grand finale" as dad awaits his vasectomy.