Mum dies at home after giving birth in Queensland hospital

BRISBANE'S Mater Mothers public hospital is investigating the death of a woman who died just days after being sent home.

The Brisbane Times reports the new mother was discharged from hospital last month after a caesarean birth, and it is suspected that she may have suffered a blood clot.

"As would be the case with any unexpected clinical outcome, Mater will conduct a thorough and detailed review into the care and treatment provided while she was at Mater," Mater Health Chief Executive Officer Sean Hubbard told the newspaper.

"The case has also been referred to the coroner."

Australia has one of the lowest maternal death rates in the world, with statistics suggesting between six and seven women of every 100,000 who give birth lose their lives.

In a statement, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said that Queensland is one of the safest places to give birth.

"The Palaszczuk government has focused on increasing resources and staff, making sure that Queensland mums and bubs, and their families have the very best pre and post-natal care," he said.

While blood clot has not been publicly confirmed as a cause of death, it is a known to be a complication associated with surgery, including c-section births.

