Mum distraught over son’s Bali arrest

Australian Brendon Luke Johnsson, right, was paraded during a press conference yesterday. Picture: Zul Edoardo/ News Corp Australia

THE family of a Sunshine Coast man accused of selling cocaine in Indonesia admits he "has made some poor decisions in his life".

Holding a press conference at Alexandra Headland, Brandon Johnsson's stepfather Ashley Robinson said his stepson was accused of selling cocaine.

All of the allegations are yet to be learnt by the family.

"Obviously we love him very dearly but he has made some poor decisions in his life," Mr Robinson said.

"And this one's obviously going to be the biggest mistake he's made, if it's proved to be correct."

Mr Robinson said Johnsson's drug problem began at the age of 16, although no previous run-ins with the law have been this serious.

Mr Robinson will travel to Indonesia this weekend.

He told media that his family "absolutely hates drugs and what they do to families".

"I don't blame the Indonesians. Everyone knows what the law is over there," he said.

"I'd actually like to thank them for looking after him at this stage - the police and the officials."

The family has asked for privacy, with Brandon's mother said to be extremely distraught at the news of her son's incarceration.

Johnsson has lived in Indonesia for the past six years.

Police yesterday paraded Johnsson, 43, at a press conference.

Johnsson, whose passport lists him being born in South Brisbane, appeared in a black balaclava and orange suspect jumpsuit.

Indonesian police usually cover suspect's faces with balaclavas during press conferences.

Denpasar police chief, Hadi Purnomo, said Johnsson was arrested on Saturday at about 11pm at a boarding house in Kuta along with his Indonesian girlfriend Remi. The cocaine is valued at 39 Million Rupiah or $A3636.

Mr Purnomo said intelligence for the bust came from information that a woman called Bena was often using drugs.

When police raided her boarding house they allegedly found one packet of cocaine in her pocket, two packets in a sanitary pad package and inside a pillow. Police allege that Bena confessed she got the cocaine from her friend, a woman called Remi.