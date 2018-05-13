Menu
News

Mum drops baby from escalator taking selfie

by John Shammas
13th May 2018 12:27 PM

WARNING: Contains photos some people may find distressing.

This is the heartbreaking moment a 10-month-old girl fell to her death after slipping from her mother's arms at a shopping centre.

The mum was travelling up the third floor of the CGR Mall escalator at Ganganagar in Rajasthan, India, when the horrific accident took place.

CCTV footage shows the shopping centre gripped by chaos as those who witnessed the incident raced to try and help.
However the fall proved to be fatal.

 

The mum was travelling up to the third floor of the CGR Mall escalator at Ganganagar in Rajasthan, India, when the baby slipped from her grasp.
The baby was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead by medics.

Parents of the baby could be seen happily posing for a selfie just moment before tragedy struck.

The mum looks down to the ground floor in horror with other shoppers.
In a statement, police said: "This is a clear-cut case of an accident.

"The family of the deceased baby has refused to take any legal action as it was an accident."

This article originally appeared on The Sun.

