Mum exposes ‘vile’ scam targeting mourners

Karen Grose, the mother of Trent who was found dead near Richmond, was horrified to find a fake GoFundMe page had been set up following her son’s tragic death. Picture: AAP Image/Queensland Police

THE mother of a New South Welshman who was found dead west of Townsville after his broken-down car was abandoned has slammed a fundraiser set up to pay for his funeral as a sickening scam.

Trent was found 17km from his abandoned car on an isolated part of a cattle property 75km west of Richmond on Sunday following a land and air search previously launched.

A GoFundMe page was created in the days following supposedly set up by Trent's family to raise money for the relocation of Trent's body back to Broken Hill in NSW.

But Mrs Grose has taken to Facebook to slam the fundraiser as a hoax.

"Anyone who gets this sent to them please do not donate to it as it is a fake," she posted.

"There are some sick people taking advantage.

"If you see any GoFundMe pages on here in regards to my boy Trent Grose they are vile scammers making (money) off my boy."

It's understood details were taken from Brad Grose's account and used to set up the fake profile.

The fake fundraiser has been reported to GoFundMe and has since been taken down.

Sick scammers also tried to cash in on the tragic death of a teenager on the Gold Coast last week.

Charlie Scott, 18, died after falling from a balcony of the Hilton Hotel during Schoolies last Friday.

His sister, Holly, warned people a fake GoGetFunding page had been set up under her name following the teenager's death. That page has also since been removed.