Mum in jail, accused of home invasion, armed robbery

A MUM of four accused of taking part in an Ipswich home invasion will stay in custody until her bail application is finalised next month.

Elise Bernadette Cochran, 43, from Kallangur, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with entering a dwelling with intent in company at Woodend on February 21, and robbery with violence while armed/in company.

A prosecutor opposed bail in a hand-up submission to Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Defence lawyer Brittany White sought bail, saying Ms Cochran had now spent more than 80 days held in custody

"She has made admissions to police about stealing but denies any violence," she said.

Ms White said the allegations involved unknown offenders going to a house at 5.45am where a robbery was alleged and a car seen.

The car was located at 11.25am.

"She admits attending the premises and unlocking the door. She says (the person) sexually assaulted her when a child."

At the time of the robbery, Ms Cochran was living at Bribie Island.

Ms MacCallum said Ms Cochran had 17 prior convictions for failing to appear, and previously appeared before the court in relation to serious charges.

Ms White said Ms Cochran had time to reflect on her reporting obligations if granted bail and was mindful of the consequences.

But the charges could take 9-12 months to resolve.

Ms MacCallum said the facts before her "do not specifically put a female in the house" at the time, but she did admit to going there and gaining entry with a key.

Finding that the bail application needed more information and details about Ms Cochran's prior bail breaches, Ms MacCallum adjourned the hearing to June 13.