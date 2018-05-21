Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum in jail, accused of home invasion, armed robbery

Ross Irby
by
21st May 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM of four accused of taking part in an Ipswich home invasion will stay in custody until her bail application is finalised next month.

Elise Bernadette Cochran, 43, from Kallangur, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with entering a dwelling with intent in company at Woodend on February 21, and robbery with violence while armed/in company.

A prosecutor opposed bail in a hand-up submission to Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Defence lawyer Brittany White sought bail, saying Ms Cochran had now spent more than 80 days held in custody

"She has made admissions to police about stealing but denies any violence," she said.

Ms White said the allegations involved unknown offenders going to a house at 5.45am where a robbery was alleged and a car seen.

The car was located at 11.25am.

"She admits attending the premises and unlocking the door. She says (the person) sexually assaulted her when a child."

At the time of the robbery, Ms Cochran was living at Bribie Island.

Ms MacCallum said Ms Cochran had 17 prior convictions for failing to appear, and previously appeared before the court in relation to serious charges.

Ms White said Ms Cochran had time to reflect on her reporting obligations if granted bail and was mindful of the consequences.

But the charges could take 9-12 months to resolve.

Ms MacCallum said the facts before her "do not specifically put a female in the house" at the time, but she did admit to going there and gaining entry with a key.

Finding that the bail application needed more information and details about Ms Cochran's prior bail breaches, Ms MacCallum adjourned the hearing to June 13.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    TENDER GRIEF: Dumped market operators bitter

    premium_icon TENDER GRIEF: Dumped market operators bitter

    News 'We would have liked to have a public handover at the markets, but that won't be possible now.'

    • 21st May 2018 5:00 AM
    HOTTED UP: Take a look at our new police highway patrol cars

    HOTTED UP: Take a look at our new police highway patrol cars

    Crime New models to hit the road soon

    • 21st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Wise by name and nature, Audrey's 100 not out

    Wise by name and nature, Audrey's 100 not out

    Community Meet the Clarence Valley's newest centenarian

    • 21st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Lost artworks to return home

    premium_icon Lost artworks to return home

    News Namatjira paintings returned to family

    • 21st May 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners