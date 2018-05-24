Menu
Crime

Mum in the dock over son's Christmas joke

Ross Irby
by
24th May 2018 12:05 AM | Updated: 4:32 AM
A SON'S Christmas joke with his mum backfired when the counterfeit $50 note he slipped into a Christmas card landed her in strife.

Anita Joy Harrold, 38, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of counterfeit money; three counts of possession of dangerous drugs; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; possession of property involved in a drug offence; failing to take reasonable care with a needle/syringe; and contravening a probation order.

The facts were not read out in court by prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said the counterfeit money was given to her "by her son, as a joke, in a Christmas card".

"It would never have passed (as a real) note," he said.

Mr Ploetz said a charge of having an explosive related to a bullet she had at her home.

"One was military memorabilia of her grandfather. It was contained in a box where she had his medals."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Harrold to concurrent jail terms, adding up to six months with immediate parole.

Harrold was disqualified from driving for one month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

