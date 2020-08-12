A new movement, called Mum Power, has taken over a school in a bid to raise money for a child who will undergo three months of lifesaving cancer treatment.

The band of feisty women from Springwood Road State School have joined forces for a lifesaving campaign to raise money for nine-year-old Khobe Cooke, who has been diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Unlike other fund raising efforts at the school which have involved sweet stalls and lamington drives or activities in classrooms, this will be an online auction with all prizes donated from local businesses.

Khobe, a Springwood local, was diagnosed with stage four Burkitt Lymphoma, which is a fast growing and aggressive form of cancer.

The year 3 student, known for his long curly hair, will be in hospital for three months undergoing the lifesaving treatment.

His mum, Amanda Coyne, is a single parent to three and is a teacher aid at the school.

She is well known in the community and has volunteered as a team manager at Springwood Puma's Football Club over the past five years.

Ms Coyne has had to stop work to be by Khobe's side while he has the chemotherapy at the Queensland Children's hospital.

Mum at the school Andrea Lomax said the mothers wanted to help the family which would still have to deal with everyday bills that will continue to come in as the family navigates Khobe's treatment.

The women have organised their online fundraiser which will take place on Facebook on the weekend at Kindness4Khobe page.

They hope to raise $10,000

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the family.

Prizes include 10 tickets to Lollipop's Playland at Springwood with bidding to start at 9am on Saturday.

Originally published as Mum power drives Khobe's battle for life