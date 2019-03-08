Mum seeks pardon for daughter jailed in Iceland

A petition to pardon former Sunshine Beach High School student Nara Walker who is currently in jail in Iceland, has attracted more than 41,000 signatures.

A GLOBAL petition seeking a pardon for a former Sunshine Beach High School student now locked in a maximum security prison in Iceland has already attracted more than 41,000 signatures.

Started by former school mate Jess Ireland, the petition, which closes in two weeks, seeks a pardon for Nara Walker, 28, who has been convicted of aggravated assault after a lengthy legal process.

Nara's mum Jane, a Sunshine Coast school teacher, said presentation of the petition in two weeks would trigger a four-week review period before a decision was handed down.

Jane Walker is hoping a petition which has already collected more than 41,000 signatures calling for a pardon for her daughter Nara who is locked in an Icelandic jail, will see her home safe soon. John McCutcheon

"It's attracted attention globally," Jane said.

"I spoke with ABC London last night and they are running a package next week and a story by Metro UK has been picked up by a lot of papers in Europe.

Nara Walker, 28, entered prison last month after a lengthy court process which found that in a November 1, 2017, incident her actions in biting off part of her former husband's tongue had been an extreme response to his physical abuse.

She appealed an initial conviction and 12 months sentence suspended after three months and was then sentenced to 18 months in jail also suspended after three months.

Her mother said the initial very grass roots' support for her daughter had gone worldwide.

"Her story has touched so many people," she said. "Women read it and have empathy.

"We want her home for my birthday or maybe sooner. A pardon would relieve the debt (attached to the sentence) and erase the criminal conviction that could impact her ability to travel and work."

Nara, an artist and performance artist, has exhibited at galleries globally.

Jane said the support from her daughter's friends from school and Gallery Eumundi which exhibits her art in Asia had lifted both of them.

"She's also been supported by some beautiful people in Iceland," she said.

"Nara had been concerned what her friends from school would think but they have been right behind her."

Jane has also written to the Icelandic Prime Minister including 87 pages of comments that have been attached to the petition to date.

She said she and her daughter were respectful of the legal system in a country that had long been a champion for women's equality.

Jane said Nara, who is suffering escalating PTSD, was being treated by a therapist.

Since being placed in a high-security prison she was also being supported by protective system in response to her anxiety.

"The guards have been very kind," she said.

"I've raised a good girl. She's strong, resilient and exercising.

"We hope to have her home soon."