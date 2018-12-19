Entitled mum’s crazy texts to teacher

A SWIMMING teacher who offers lessons for free received a series of ridiculous texts from a nightmare mother demanding she teach her son as well.

The text exchange was posted to Reddit, with the woman explaining that she gives swimming lessons to a few kids in her apartment complex for free to help out the mums.

One woman got wind of the poster's kind offer and decided she wanted in on it, only she had a series of very specific demands.

The first message is quite normal, with the mum asking if she has room for her son in the class.

The woman told her she does and the mum goes on to make sure the class is free because she "can't pay" because she is a single mum.

Because the teacher was at work she wasn't able to reply right away, which prompted the mum to send multiple texts asking why she wasn't replying.

This should have been the first red flag.

The teacher explained that she is in the office and can't reply right away, which the mum apparently thought was "rude".

The teacher then said that she had already cancelled the class for that afternoon but she would let her know next time she was teaching, adding she usually does it from 3pm to 5pm.

But the mum decided this would not work for her and demanded she teach her son between 1pm and 3pm.

"That's not fair. I already told him he can go swimming today," the mum wrote.

"Give me one good reason to tell him. Else he is gonna cry."

When the teacher still refused and explained it would be too late to tell everyone else the class was back on anyway the mum then suggested she could teach her son alone without the other kids.

"That's even better. You can teach him alone," she wrote.

"Those brats got free classes for a month. You need to make up for that with my son."

She also added that the teacher would need to bring an extra set of goggles for her son as well, as she didn't have any.

And just when you think she can't get anymore demanding she threatened to throw her son in the pool at 1pm and if the teacher wasn't there to save him it would be her fault if something bad happened.

Oh, and she also suggested that the teacher should make the other parents pay and give her the money because she is a single mum.

"I am a single mum you should get the money from (the other parents) and give it to me," the text read.

"I need it more than you. If you won't teach my son at least give the money to me."

By this point the teacher had stopped replying. But that didn't stop the mum leaving her a few more nasty texts before giving up.