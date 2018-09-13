Mum shocked at stranger’s ‘nasty’ message

A NEW mum got her own back on a stranger claiming to be a dietary supplement rep who branded her fat - by sending them a photo of her abs.

Jessica McArthur, 23, was contacted out of the blue on social media 10 months after the birth of her baby.

She says she "worked hard" to get her figure back following the birth of her daughter.

So she was taken aback when she got a message from a Juice Plus seller saying: "I'm guessing you want to lose the mum tum you've got?"

The stranger suggested she should get rid of her ‘mum tum’. Picture: Jessica Mcarthur/Facebook

Jessica, from Sleaford, England, said: "I was shocked. It makes me wonder if Juice Plus reps are targeting people who they know will be insecure and vulnerable."

Understandably offended the new mum told the rep to: "F**k off you cheeky b**ch."

The rep claimed they weren't "trying to cause offence", and thought Jessica would "want to get rid of the belly".

When Jessica, who is proud of her post-baby body, sent back a picture of her flipping the bird while showing off her abs, the tone got nasty.

Jessica says she is proud of her body and was shocked by the message. Picture: Jessica Mcarthur/Facebook

The person then sent a string of expletives, saying: "F**k off you fat b**ch."

"You could of tried it so you didn't look like a fat c**t.... Enjoy being a fatty for life babes."

Jessica added that she found it unsettling how the person must have looked her up to know she recently had baby.

The woman then called her a fat c**t after being called out. Picture: Jessica Mcarthur/Facebook

She uploaded the exchange to Facebook and people were quick to slam the woman for her "nasty" and "insulting" message.

"This is worse than cold calling. Just assume because you have had kids you need diet products," one said.

Another added: "What a vile woman."

Jessica reported the incident to Juice Plus, who launched an investigation into the identity of the person, but claimed they found no record of them on their database.

