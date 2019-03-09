Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Casino woman has appeared in court over drink driving charges.
A Casino woman has appeared in court over drink driving charges. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Mum six times over limit on school run

9th Mar 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother has been caught six times over the legal alcohol limit after driving her children to school on Sydneys Northern Beaches.

A member of the public called police on Friday morning to report a car was being driven erratically along Wakehurst Parkway.

Police stopped the 44-year-old woman in Dee Why where she returned an alleged positive breath analysis reading of 0.314.

The woman will appear in court on April 17, and has had her licence and car keys confiscated.

drink driving editors picks mother northern beaches school run

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Crime Police want to speak to a driver believed to have driven behind one of the cars in the accident.

    DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    premium_icon DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    Music Tigerlily talks music, mental health, politics and pill-testing

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Whats On A new event at the Crown Hotel has kicked off to a smashing start