Mum slammed for sharing snap of baby’s huge fake nails

The mum shared a photo of her baby's nail art. Source: Reddit.

A mum has been slammed after sharing a photo of her baby with huge fake nails.

The baby's tiny fingers have been covered by enormous acrylic nails that have been decorated with glitter, diamantes and a Louis Vuitton logo.

Although it is unclear where the photo was originally posted, it was shared on Reddit where commenters immediately expressed concerns for the baby's safety.

"I'm concerned this baby will poke her eye out," one commenter said.

"I didn't realise what was wrong until I saw the hand," another added.

"This is how your child gets hurt," a person said.

"Has this person never been around an infant before? The poke and prod every hole and orifice on their body."

However, other commenters argued that the nails were simply stick on nails which the mum had applied for "fun" during lockdown.

"They're temporary press on nails, probably just for a silly pic if mom does nails," one person said.

"I wouldn't do that but I'm sure it's just a fun dress up pic," another added.

"As long as they were stuck on with an adhesive tab (like a STICKER) I don't see anything wrong with taking a picture in them to be silly or play dress up," a commenter said.

"Looks like someone just having fun with their kid," another added.

What do you think?

