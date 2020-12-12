Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Mum steals $3k from P&C to spend at Bunnings and Woolies

by Lea Emery
12th Dec 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A SINGLE mum used money raised by a P & C Association to buy items for herself at Bunnings and Woolworths and pay tuition fees.

The $3000 had been raised by the Coomera Springs State School P & C Association specifically to help families in need.

Sharon Anne Sharp (right) covers her face as she leaves Southport Court.
Sharon Anne Sharp (right) covers her face as she leaves Southport Court.

Sharon Anne Sharp (pictured) pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday to fraud.

The 43-year-old hid her face as she walked from court with a $1000 fine. No conviction was recorded.

She has a year to pay the $3000 back.

Magistrate Kay Philipson said: "You were in a position of trust as a volunteer in that organisation and those funds could have been used to assist less ­fortunate students.

"It's no doubt had an impact on the P & C and on trust."

Sharon Anne Sharp. Picture: Facebook
Sharon Anne Sharp. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutor Joel Sleep said Sharp had used the P & C's debit card which was meant to purchase items to help with fundraising.

Her spending was discovered when an audit was done on the card.

Mr Sleep told the court the original amount Sharp had been accused of taking was higher.

Defence solicitor Patricija Nedeljko, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Sharp was remorseful.

"She used to do a lot of volunteer work, especially for the school," she said

"After this, she instructs, she doesn't want to volunteer as it has left a bitter taste."

Magistrate Philipson replied: "I'm sure it's left a bitter taste with the P & C as well."

Ms Nedeljko said Sharp was always going to plead guilty and was going to pay back the money.

She said Sharp was a senior agent in a contact centre.

"With respect to plans for her future she wants to focus on her son and continue working," she said.

Ms Nedeljko told the court Sharp's son had been bullied because of what had happened.

 

 

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mum steals $3k from P&C; to spend at Bunnings and Woolies

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGHWAY FINISHED: Your look at final piece of the puzzle

        Premium Content HIGHWAY FINISHED: Your look at final piece of the puzzle

        News IT’S DONE! Take a video tour of the last section of road upgrade on the highway, from Devils Pulpit to Woodburn

        EXPLAINED: Why latest Yamba development isn’t about greed

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why latest Yamba development isn’t about greed

        News Of all the developments Adrian Ciano has been involved with, this latest project in...

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #8: Simpson sets the standard

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #8: Simpson sets the standard

        Cricket A father-son 3rd grade team delivers new lease on cricket life for Westlawn...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites