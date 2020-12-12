A SINGLE mum used money raised by a P & C Association to buy items for herself at Bunnings and Woolworths and pay tuition fees.

The $3000 had been raised by the Coomera Springs State School P & C Association specifically to help families in need.

Sharon Anne Sharp (right) covers her face as she leaves Southport Court.

Sharon Anne Sharp (pictured) pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday to fraud.

The 43-year-old hid her face as she walked from court with a $1000 fine. No conviction was recorded.

She has a year to pay the $3000 back.

Magistrate Kay Philipson said: "You were in a position of trust as a volunteer in that organisation and those funds could have been used to assist less ­fortunate students.

"It's no doubt had an impact on the P & C and on trust."

Sharon Anne Sharp. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutor Joel Sleep said Sharp had used the P & C's debit card which was meant to purchase items to help with fundraising.

Her spending was discovered when an audit was done on the card.

Mr Sleep told the court the original amount Sharp had been accused of taking was higher.

Defence solicitor Patricija Nedeljko, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Sharp was remorseful.

"She used to do a lot of volunteer work, especially for the school," she said

"After this, she instructs, she doesn't want to volunteer as it has left a bitter taste."

Magistrate Philipson replied: "I'm sure it's left a bitter taste with the P & C as well."

Ms Nedeljko said Sharp was always going to plead guilty and was going to pay back the money.

She said Sharp was a senior agent in a contact centre.

"With respect to plans for her future she wants to focus on her son and continue working," she said.

Ms Nedeljko told the court Sharp's son had been bullied because of what had happened.

Originally published as Mum steals $3k from P&C; to spend at Bunnings and Woolies