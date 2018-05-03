Mum stole $41k from boss and gambled it all away

Rachael Lee Turner stole about $41,000 from her boss.

Rachael Lee Turner stole about $41,000 from her boss. Facebook

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman stole $41,000 from her employer of seven years by funnelling Medicare gap payments into her own account.

Rachael Lee Turner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Tuesday to one charge of stealing from her employer, The Range GP Dr Nicole Andrews.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Turner started gambling instead of dealing with buried emotions and all the stolen money was gambled away.

"She used the money to escape realities," he said.

"She gambled all the money."

Turner had been working for Dr Andrews as the practice manager and was in charge of accounts.

The court was told that during the two and a half years she stole the money, Turner would alter documents and manipulate staff.

Her offending was discovered by her boss when Turner was on annual leave in February 2017.

Turner had worked in the past for the Department of Primary Industries, as a mortgage broker and for the Public Trustee.

Mr Grant said Turner's three-year-old daughter would be cared for by her husband's parents and sisters while she was in prison as her husband was a shift worker.

Turner was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, suspended after 12months, operational for five years.