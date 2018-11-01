Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum terrified after daughter's drunken rampage

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
1st Nov 2018 11:12 AM

A WOMAN has been charged after she smashed her way through her mum's house in a drunken rage last month.

The 24-year-old Cherbourg woman faced Murgon Magistrates Court on one charge of breaching a domestic violence order, one charge of wilful damage as a domestic violence offence, and one charge of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said police attended a Cherbourg home at 3pm on September 8 in relation to the matter.

"The aggrieved in this matter is the defendant's mother," Sgt Stevens said.

"As the officers were escorting the defendant to the police car, the defendant was yelling at the aggrieved, comments like, 'I'm going to kill you, you're a f------ b----, and you're a c---'.

"The defendant continued to use obscenities at the aggrieved, and the aggrieved said she was very scared and upset at the obscenities the defendant was yelling at her."

Sgt Stevens said police then walked inside to inspect the house.

"The aggrieved showed officers damage to the oven door, which the defendant had smashed with an unknown object, and glass was strewn all over the kitchen," he said.

"Police were also shown a hole in the front door caused by the defendant pushing on it.

"The aggrieved said that some sort of alcohol treatment would assist because she attributes this behaviour to alcohol."

Defence lawyer Tim Campion said his client had been drinking that day.

"But she doesn't drink a lot, just now and then," he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink warned the defendant that if she continued to act in this way, she'd be returning to court.

"It seems alcohol is a factor, and if it is, there are lots of places that can help you if you need help," she said.

"Because if you don't do something about it and alcohol results in this sort of offending, you are just going to be back before the court again and again.

"You've got a two-year-old son, he shouldn't be exposed to this kind of thing," Magistrate Pink said.

"If you need help, you should make sure you get it."

For failing to appear in court on October 2, the 24-year-old woman was fined $200.

For the two charges of breaching the domestic violence order and wilful damage as a domestic violence offence, she was fined $500.

The aggrieved did not seek restitution and the convictions were not recorded.

domestic violence breach domestic violence charges editors picks kingaroy court magistrate louisa pink murgon magistrates court police prosecutor barry stevens south burnett crime wilful damage
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News WITH shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight, and performances taking over Market Square, it can only mean one thing: it's Jacaranda Thursday

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News Youth With A Mission members help make festival possible

    Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    premium_icon Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    Netball NORTH Coast side wins third straight Koori title.

    Local Partners