Mum, three children escape car inferno

A MOTHER and her three children are "lucky to be alive" after their car burst into flames.

Taryn West and her family were on their way to visit her mother, when her Dodge Journey SXT began billowing smoke.

The Roma mother pulled her car over on Charles Street South about 2pm, pulling her children and nappy bag from the car just seconds before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

"I noticed the smell of smoke so I pulled the car over," she said.

"As I stopped the car I noticed the smell got even worse, so I just got the kids out of the car and told them all to move.

"It seems like it's an oil leak... there's oil all over the road.

"I called mum and she got all the kids away and we just watched the car go up in flames.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to fully extinguish the inferno are arriving on the scene.

Ms West purchased the 2010 model car nine months ago, and had just received the car back from her Sunshine Coast dealer after four months of maintenance work.

"It had a bad smell, and that's why we sent it away," Ms West said.

"Four months it's been away to get fixed, which seemed a bit dodgy."

Ms West's mother Kayleen said it was a miracle nobody had been seriously injured.

"This could have killed my family," she said.

"They were on their way to pick me up to go down town.

"We could have all been in the car - or it could have happened on the highway.

"Thank God nobody was hurt, but that was scary."

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services all attended.

Ms West and her nine-month-old son were transported to Roma Hospital.

The family are in need of an infant car seat. If you are able to help, please contact the Western Star on 4578 4104.