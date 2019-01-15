Creative sex toy hack surprises internet

Midwives say they do not have enough time to care for mums and babies. Picture: iStock

From the US to Australia, demand for vibrators just went up a notch.

No, there isn't some fancy new model that's making women scream the house down (but if there is, let us know and we'll spread the word).

A doula in the US has shared a tip (pardon the pun) on Facebook - courtesy of one of her mum clients - and it's resulted in one of the funniest comment feeds we've read this year. Oh yeah, and it's really handy for babies, too.

Mum’s creative use for sex toy goes viral.

Owner of Melons and Cuties, Crystal Snider, posted: "Our customer shares her remedy for chest congestion! Use on baby's back while sitting in a steamy bathroom. Brilliant!"

"I share a lot of helpful things, but this one has been the most popular," Crystal laughed as she told Kidspot.

In just a few days, the post has reached more than 2.5 million people and had 16,500 shares.

"I'm amazed and mortified at the same time over the reactions," she said. "It's not a taboo topic for us, it's not about sexuality. It's a mum hack."

Mums with unwell babies applauded the post, thanking Crystal for sharing the very unique piece of parenting advice.

"There are so many who have said they didn't know it existed. It's peak cold and flu season here, so it's come in very handy for lots of mums."

The breastfeeding educator said the idea of healing chest-related illnesses in babies with a vibrator isn't anything new.

"I had a couple of clients who had been sent home from the hospital with a vibrator for their child with cardiac issues from the hospital," she said, "to help keep the lungs clear. It's been used for years, but who's going to announce they've been sent home with a vibrator?"

Apparently the X-rated hack isn’t new, with many revealing they’d heard of health care professionals doing it in the past.

When the comments feed got a little out of control with some mum-shamers adding their five cents, Crystal added to the post to try to get it back on track.

"Note that many hospitals and respiratory therapists use these in the treatment of respiratory issues on the BACK in hospital settings. It is common practice. We are just sharing the information and do NOT sell this product."

Crystal said a 'dildo' could also be used for helping to unblock milk ducts, placing it underneath the breast while pumping or nursing. "A midwife has told me that a mum healed mastitis while doing it," she said.

Then there's the multiple ways it can be used as a pain and stress reliever - other than the obvious, of course.

Others saw the funny side of the unusual use for the vibrator, with the post receiving over 16,500 shares on Facebook.

"Someone also mentioned she had knots in her neck and back and she carried one in her purse for that. Another use is for sciatica in pregnancy; I would suggest putting it under the leg and the pressure takes the relief off the nerve."

Aside from all the very helpful advice, the post has provided us with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

And just like we all know, one size certainly does not fit all. This very innocent application is no different.

"Someone came in my office and they said they ordered one that didn't do anything," Crystal said. "You would need it to have a little power in it but certainly on a lower setting for a baby than what you would use on yourself."

