Mum vs daughter in Maclean championships

PRIZE: Ash Seeto won the Open Men's singles for the second year running at the LCTA Maclean Bowlo Annual Tennis Championships on the weekend.

Tennis: The Ryan Park tennis complex was the scene of some incredible tennis on the weekend when the best in the business went head-to-head.

The LCTA Maclean Bowlo Tennis Championships featured a record number of entrants, forcing the competition to start on Friday, prompting some old timers to proclaim they had never seen such depth and quality of play before.

With 24 players in the A grade men's, B grade men's and 18 boys singles alone, professional tennis coach Alan Jurd said it was the most successful club championships in the Association's history.

On Friday the 18's boys and girls singles didn't disappoint with a titanic struggle ensuing between defending champion Pips Ramsey and Sammy Hayman. Both girls displayed top shelf tennis with Pips going back to back 4-6,6-4,10-5.

In the boys event, Ryan "Beetle” Hubbard proved too strong for Nathan "Noodles” Hayman in straight sets 6-1,6-2. This was Beetle's last year in the event and with Noodle being only 11, his time will come.

VICTORY: Sammy Hayman wonthe Open Women's Singles against her mother, Philippa Hayman, at the LCTA Maclean Bowlo Annual Tennis Championships. Alan Jurd

Saturday morning saw some glorious tennis in the men's open event with Ash Seeto finally going back to back in a tight straight-sets victory over Sean "Robbo” Robertson.

The local Eyeman was eyeing off a triple after taking out the men's doubles with the "bagel king” Luke Hitchings but came up just short in the mixed doubles final, teaming up with Pips Ramsey and going down to Sean Robinson and Sammy Hayman in a great contest.

In the open ladies singles, Sammy Hayman gained revenge over Ramsey in the semi final only to face her own mother Philippa Hayman in a final which was a family affair.

The 13 year-old old daughter sliced and diced her mother 6-1, 6-2 to become the youngest ever open ladies champion in a powerful display of precision tennis.

"The sportsmanship on display all weekend was outstanding and the cold beers enjoyed with much laughter at the end of the event was great to be a part of,” Alan Jurd said.

"The massage rooms supplied by Optimum Health were well used and we would sincerely like to thank Riccardo and Jake for their healing hands over the weekend.”

The region's top juniors would be in action this coming Monday August 16 at the Association in the 11th annual NRMA/See Breeze Motors Primary Schools Tennis Champs at with eight schools competing for the coveted prize.