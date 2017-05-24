Mumma Mia to give you a cheesy grin

ALL ABOUT THE BASE: Bianca and Mark Fordham, the owners of Mumma Mia Pizzas, which has recently moved from Junction Hill to Prince St.

IT'S ALL about a love of food for Mark and his "Pizza Queen” wife Bianca Fordham, the owners of Mumma Mia Pizzas.

Starting their cheesy journey in 2014, the Fordhams opened their pizza shop in Junction Hill on Boxing Day, and only a few weeks ago, they held their opening night in their new Prince St shop after moving the business to Grafton.

"Business has increased a lot,” Mr Fordham said.

"There are a lot of new faces that we didn't have come out to Junction Hill.

"But in (Grafton), we have a lot of new faces... it's been good.”

When they were based in Junction Hill, Mumma Mia's often heard that they were just too far for many people to travel.

"People are people, you cant just expect them to go too far out of their way,” Mr Fordham said.

But now, with their close proximity to Grafton, Mumma Mia's will be opening for lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11.30am to 2pm.

"We're hoping to get the lunch things happening, which will head on into the evenings,” Mr Fordham said.

According to the couple, Mumma Mia Pizzas is a family restaurant run off a love of food.

"We love what we do,” Mrs Fordham said.

"I've always loved cooking, I was brought up with parents and grandparents who loved to cook and as a young teenager I was really lucky to work with John Gorrie (at Big River Pizza).

"We've said for a long time that we'd love to do a pizza shop if we ever got the chance.”

The opportunity to open Mumma Mia Pizzas came up at the right time after Mr Fordham injured himself at work and was no longer able to do his job.

"So we went, right, we want to do it now,” Mrs Fordham said.

And it was Mr Gorrie who helped them find the pizza shop in Junction Hill.

Right from the beginning the Fordhams knew they had to get their pizzas perfect.

"We put the effort in to make a good pizza, from the dough, to the ingredients, to the knife chop, we put it (the effort),” Mr Fordham said.

"(When we started) we had to get the right dough recipes,” Mrs Fordham added.

"We wanted to do it our way, cooking in our oven... we've got an old Italian stone oven.

"We make our dough on site, we make our sauces... we do it all ourself.”

But it's not just the traditional pies at Mumma Mia's, they also cater for people with special diets.

"There are people who don't want to eat grains, who are into the paleo eating, we do a couple of different polaeo bases, that's Mark's forte,” Mrs Fordham said.

Mumma Mia's is now at 88 Prince St, Grafton and is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 4.30pm to 8.30pm and on Friday and Saturday 4.30pm to 9.30pm.