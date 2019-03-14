Mum’s X-rated Kmart hack goes viral

A mum's Kmart hack has gone viral after internet users pointed out it was actually X-rated.

The Aussie woman took to a Facebook group for Kmart fans to share the "relaxation station" she'd created for her teenage son.

But after declaring he needed tissues and moisturiser for his "runny noise" beside his bed, others pointed out his ailment didn't sound too legitimate.

"I don't think he uses the tissues for a runny nose," one person wrote on the post, which was shared at 11pm on Wednesday night.

"Sounds like a teenage boy, tissues, hand lotion, Ummmm," another said.

While another declared: "It aint his nose on his face that's runny."

A mum’s accidental hack for son’s X-rated ‘relaxation station’ has gone viral after people called out its real use for the teenager.

The original post, however, described the Kmart-inspired set-up as a #relaxationstation.

"I love this hack! I just bought a Kmart soap dispenser and bathroom tray (show on Kmart bedside table) to use as my teenage son's relaxation station," the post began.

"He likes to watch internet TV in bed and he has a chronic runny nose (tissue for days - I think it's the aircon!), and he had problems with dry skin and goes through heaps of hand cream."

The thoughtful mum went on to explain that she put sorbolene into a stylish a marble soap dispenser and popped a box of tissues on the tray to make his set-up look nicer.

"Now he's got everything he uses, all in one spot," she finished.

However, the post was soon flooded with over 1000 comments as viewers were convinced the set-up was a "masturbation station".

The post has had over 1000 comments with people branding it the ‘post that just broke the internet’.

"Oh goodness, that aint snot in the tissue babe," a helpful user wrote.

"What an amazing idea to disguise the masturbation station," another said.

Another pointed out he "Just needs a garbage bin for all the runny nose tissues".

Not everyone is convinced the mum was being authentic, with some calling it out as a prank.

However, most disagreed.

"This post just broke the internet," someone said, adding a stream of splash emojis alongside it.

Another said: "I'm actually dying."

Some saw the positives in disguising the X-rated idea, calling it "very thoughtful".

"This is what all our sons need in their rooms," a mum agreed.

"As a mother of three boys, I feel like I should do this in the near future too," another said.

Comments on the post have since been disabled but not before 1000 were left.

