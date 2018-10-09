Menu
Hayley and Matthew Thompson with their son.
Mums' anger over dads' parents room shaming

9th Oct 2018
SPRINGFIELD mothers are angry about their husbands being shamed when using parent rooms at shopping centres.

Hayley Thompson said earlier this year her husband Matthew took their then four-month-old son to a parents room at a Mount Gravatt shopping centre.

"I was busy so he went in and started to change my son's nappy.

"Then this woman started yelling at him, saying how he shouldn't be there," Mrs Thompson said.

"My husband is a happy and protective person but he walked out looking like he was about to ball his eyes out."

Mrs Thompson said the woman shamed him, adding he made feeding mothers uncomfortable.

"She went on about how men shouldn't be changing nappies as it would make my son uncomfortable too.

"When I found out I walked in and I got angry, telling her how amazing it is that men are happy to change nappies and be involved in the parent life.

"She went on about it being a mothers room not a dads room. I pointed to the sign and said it actually says parents so that is both mothers and fathers, and then left.

"I'm a quiet person and normally keep things to myself but I just hate how some women are about this situation."

Another Springfield mother said it happened to her husband too.

"A few months ago, my husband and I were at Orion with our five-year-old," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"He needed to go to the toilet and sometimes, because it's easier, he takes him into the parents room.

"On this one occasion there was a woman and her children in there.

"My husband was waiting for the toilet to be free, so they were sitting on the seats, when she came up to him and said 'he's probably old enough to use the male bathrooms, it's strange for fathers to be in here'.

"My husband just replied with, 'well it's a parents room and I'm sorry if my presence makes you feel uncomfortable but we won't be long, and he's only five'.

"She scowled at them both, yes even our five-year-old, then walked out saying something under her breath.

"My husband is quite an intimidating looking man, so he felt really uneasy and didn't want to cause a scene, so they did what they went in there to do and left.

"Another parent in there said to him 'don't worry about it' but when he came out and told me what happened I was so mad.

"No one would've said that to me if I was there instead of my husband, it's unfair."

Have you experienced this? Tell us your story, comment below or email carly.morrissey@qt.com.au

