Mum’s heartbreak helping change cancer kids’ lives

Coast mum Sam Harrison created a quirky wig/hat combo for kids and people with cancer. Her daughter Lacey, 4, models one of her first creations. Photo: Patrick Woods

A CREATIVE mother is changing the lives of young cancer patients one hat at a time with her passion to bring back their self-esteem in the midst of the most traumatic experience of their life.

Using a Makita cap she found at home and some left over extensions, Sam Harrison, 24, made her first Hats with Hair prototype for people who had lost their hair while going through cancer treatment.

The In Your Dreams Hair and Extensions owner was no stranger to helping ex-chemotherapy patients to get their long locks back, but was "heartbroken" when she couldn't help others with no hair.

Coast mum Sam Harrison and her daughter Lacey, 4, show off one of her first creations. Photo: Patrick Woos

"I thought if I could attach a realistic hair piece to a trendy hat it might work," she said.

"A lot of my clients said they hated their expensive wigs that were uncomfortable and needed messy glue."

Her first client, 12-year-old Josie, was diagnosed with bone cancer and recently lost all her hair.

One of Sam’s first prototypes has brunette extensions attached to a white hat. Photo: Contributed

On Tuesday she will have the ability to feel herself again with a custom-made hat to match her former hair colour.

The Coolum Beach mum said no words could describe what she felt seeing their young faces light up as they looked in the mirror.

Sam harrison’s daughter Lacey, 4, shows off some oh her mum’s Hats with Hair creations. Photo: Patrick Woods

"It would be the hardest thing in the world to go through this at their young age," she said.

"Young kids struggle with self-image more … they can't get away from it.

"I hope this can be something that can make them a little more confident."

Ms Harrison received an overwhelming response from business owners and new clients wanting to get involved.

She hoped to fundraise enough money to donate as many Hats with Hair as she could.