Why we spend more on mums than dads

MUMS fare better than dads when it comes to spending money on Mother's Day and Father's Day.

More than 90 per cent of households spend more on the woman of the house - with almost two-thirds spending an extra $50, according to new research by Beyond Bank Australia.

It found that buying flowers and taking mums out for meals were the most popular ways to show appreciation, but 63 per cent of mothers prefer homemade gifts from their children.

Beyond Bank Australia's general manager of customer experience, Nick May, said most gifts for mums were under $100 but it still was denting budgets after the hits of Christmas and Easter.

"No father who knows what's good for him wants to be left short on Mother's Day," he said.

"These occasions are often driven by pressure to spend, and with well over a third of respondents saying Mother's Day is becoming a bit of a budgeting nightmare, we urge families to consider putting away small amounts of money to help fund them rather than getting swallowed up by more and more debt."

Non-bank lender Liberty's head of consumer advocacy, Heidi Armstrong, said the best gifts for mothers were often free time or experiences with their families.

"Take your mum somewhere that shows you are going out of your way rather than it being just another day," she said.

"I'm a big fan of the homemade voucher book myself." This could include handwritten vouchers offering to do things such as work around the house or a relaxing bath undisturbed by family members.

"It's lovely when the kids spend time doing creative thinking about what mum really wants."

Steve Nolis said his wife and mother "get spoiled, and deservedly so" and said Mother's Day was often a double-whammy for dads buying for both their wives and mothers.

"I keep telling my wife that she's not my mother so don't expect a present, but she still expects a present," he said.

"It becomes quite an expensive exercise."

Mr Nolis said Mother's Day costs piled on top of other occasions such as Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, birthdays "and other occasions when you are in the bad books and have to buy yourself out of trouble".