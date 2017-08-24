Mums join forces for picnic and support

BIG HAUL: The first Clarence Valley Babes and Picnics event raised food for the Maclean Soup Kitchen.

BEING a mother can be isolating and daunting for various reasons, but a new group in the Clarence Valley has launched to help provide support and a positive environment to bring mums and babies together.

The Babes and Picnic Clarence Valley group held their first monthly pay it forward picnic yesterday, and ambassador Priscilla Hannah said it was a huge success.

"We donated non-perishable items and fresh fruit and vegetables to the Maclean Soup Kitchen, and between 27 mothers we managed to donate eight large boxes of food which was awesome," she said.

"It was absolutely incredible to know such a small gesture and group of women can make such a big change to so many lives around the Clarence Valley."

Ms Hannah was inspired to start the group after finding out about the Australian wide Babes and Picnics movement.

"I was asked if id be interested in donating a voucher on behalf of Mala and Coco to the Gold Coast Babes and Picnics Event in July, and I was interested in finding out more about it," Ms Hannah said.

"That afternoon I got in touch with Lucia (de Mello, founder of Babes and Picnics) and signed the Clarence Valley up.

"I think its exactly what we need here. These picnics provide our mums with a safe, positive and purposeful environment to meet other mothers with the possibility of making new friends."

The next event will be held at See Park in Grafton on Wednesday September 20. For more information or to become a monthly sponsor please email Priscilla Hannah at malaandcoco@outlook.com or visit the Clarence Valley Babes and Picnics Facebook page.