Mums making meaningful connections

ADORABLE: Vilho Collins was one of the many kids at the Babes + Picnic event. Contributed

IT CAN be very isolating and daunting being a mum, but Yamba resident Priscilla Hannah is looking to change that, one picnic at a time.

For the past three months Ms Hannah has been running the Babes + Picnics Clarence Valley group which aims to make meaningful connections with mums while also supporting a local cause.

"These picnics provide our mums with a safe, positive, judgement-free and purposeful environment to meet other mothers with the possibility of making new friends,” Ms Hannah said. "It also allows our little ones the chance of establishing friendships and gives everyone who is a part of Babes + Picnics the feeling of belonging and ability to create change.”

BIG SMILES: Tameka Brockbank and her twin daughters Nivana and Charli enjoy the beachside picnic. Contributed

Ms Hannah said she has had anywhere between 15 and 30 mums with their little ones turn up to these picnics. However, one of the key differences with other mother's groups is the opportunity to pay it forward to a chosen local charity each month.

"In August we managed to provide eight boxes of non-perishable items and fruit and vegetables to the Maclean social soup kitchen,” Ms Hannah said. "In September we donated seven large bags of pyjamas to the Clarence River Women's Refuge. All our items have come from the wonderful donation of the mothers and bubs who attend each month's event.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the picnics are invited to join the 'Babes + picnics Clarence Valley' Facebook page.