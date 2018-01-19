Mum's plea for blood service in vain

A GRAFTON woman has been fighting for a blood bank service to come to Grafton ever since her son passed away from cancer in 2016.

Natalie McPherson lost her son Kane when he was 13 to anaplastic large cell lymphoma and witnessed first-hand how vital blood was to sick children.

Kane was in and out of hospital five times before he was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

"The night before he died he was rushed to surgery, they just said the lymphoma spread to his heart, they had never seen such a vicious lymphoma," Mrs McPherson said.

Early last year she began speaking to the Red Cross Blood Service on multiple occasions about bringing a blood service to Grafton.

13 year old Kane McPherson passed away from Lymphoma. Natalie McPherson

"I told them I wanted to have it in honour of my son and he said 'yeah sounds good'. Then, I didn't hear anything back so I rang again, and he gave me his boss's e-mail," Mrs McPherson said.

Mrs McPherson then suggested the service should bring a mobile blood van to Grafton, but they said it wasn't possible.

"After this, they said maybe they can get a bus to bring people down (to Coffs Harbour) from Grafton."

This back and forth communication lasted a couple of months until phasing out completely.

"I did say back then I had 100 people, now maybe even more," Mrs McPherson said.

She hopes an increased community push, since terminally ill Grafton woman Holly Butcher implored people to donate blood in her letter which went viral on social media after her death, will put the train in motion for something positive to happen.

"I have seen so much at the big hospital where I was, kids so sick that need blood. It just saves lives. They need to do something."

"All these people want to do it, but it's just too hard. They need to do something. It's frustrating."

Mrs McPherson said it would mean everything to her if somewhere to donate blood opened in Grafton.

"I would be doing it in honour of my son," she said. "I would be so proud that I contribute to helping other people because it is needed so bad," Mrs McPherson said.

She said that more awareness was needed to highlight the fact there wasn't somewhere to donate blood in Grafton, so something could be done about it.

"We don't just say this for something to say."

The Red Cross Blood Service phased out its demountable blood services in 2015, culling Grafton in the process.

Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said there were two main reasons that went behind the phase out of the services in Grafton.

"Firstly, the Federal Government introduced blood patient management into hospitals, which was wonderful news for patients - doctors are using new research and techniques to use less red cells and platelets."

"Secondly, demand for the medications made from plasma started to accelerate, after having risen globally for around 40 years."

The Red Cross Blood Service acknowledged living a long distance from a donor centre made it difficult for some people to give blood.

"We are very grateful to those who do donate, and it is unfortunate we can't be located in every town," Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire.

The closest blood banks to Grafton are more than 60km away, in Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Casino.

Natalie also has a petition to bring a blood service to Grafton, you can sign here.